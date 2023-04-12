The “lunar pot vessel” moon base scheme proposed by Ding Lieyun and his team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists hold first conference to discuss building crewed moon base
- Around 100 researchers met in Wuhan to discuss plans to build infrastructure and the challenges they will face during the mission
- One leading scientist who took part said the plans are ‘essential for humanity’s quest for space exploration’ and also for ‘China’s strategic needs’
The “lunar pot vessel” moon base scheme proposed by Ding Lieyun and his team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. Photo: Handout