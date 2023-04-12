The “lunar pot vessel” moon base scheme proposed by Ding Lieyun and his team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
The “lunar pot vessel” moon base scheme proposed by Ding Lieyun and his team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists hold first conference to discuss building crewed moon base

  • Around 100 researchers met in Wuhan to discuss plans to build infrastructure and the challenges they will face during the mission
  • One leading scientist who took part said the plans are ‘essential for humanity’s quest for space exploration’ and also for ‘China’s strategic needs’

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The “lunar pot vessel” moon base scheme proposed by Ding Lieyun and his team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
The “lunar pot vessel” moon base scheme proposed by Ding Lieyun and his team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE