Much of the Tibetan Plateau is still used as pasture, with less than 1 per cent being farmed. Photo: Handout
Ancient Tibetans were consuming milk and other dairy products thousands of years ago, study finds
- Researchers believe the practice was adopted as a means of survival in an inhospitable region around the time pastoralism was introduced
- Dental evidence suggests pastoralists were relying on milk as a food source on the Tibetan Plateau 3,500 years ago – far earlier than previously thought
