A new study finds glacier loss in the Himalayas is greater than previously calculated. Photo: Xinhua
Scale of glacier loss in Himalayas previously hidden, say scientists studying accelerated melting
- Despite using satellite data, studies of lake-terminating glaciers in the ‘third pole’ overlooked 2.7 gigatonne loss, says paper
- Findings important for understanding the impact of water resources and flooding in the region, says Chinese researcher
