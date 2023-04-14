The PLA Daily article was the Chinese military’s first public discussion about the AI software. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s military starts kicks off debate on use of ChatGPT with article in official PLA newspaper
- The analysis looking at how the armed forces could use the AI software highlights its potential for information gathering and cognitive warfare
- The article also looks at AI’s general weaknesses, saying human innovation could provide a key edge over the technology
