The PLA Daily article was the Chinese military’s first public discussion about the AI software. Photo: Shutterstock
The PLA Daily article was the Chinese military’s first public discussion about the AI software. Photo: Shutterstock
China's military
China /  Science

China’s military starts kicks off debate on use of ChatGPT with article in official PLA newspaper

  • The analysis looking at how the armed forces could use the AI software highlights its potential for information gathering and cognitive warfare
  • The article also looks at AI’s general weaknesses, saying human innovation could provide a key edge over the technology

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The PLA Daily article was the Chinese military’s first public discussion about the AI software. Photo: Shutterstock
The PLA Daily article was the Chinese military’s first public discussion about the AI software. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE