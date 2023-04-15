A small Chinese satellite was directed by artificial intelligence to observe sites in India and Japan, according to a research paper. Photo: Shutterstock
China scientists carry out ‘rule-breaking’ AI experiment in space
- Researchers from Wuhan University say they gave the technology full control of a satellite and set it free for 24 hours
- The artificial intelligence machine picked a few places and ordered the small near-Earth orbiter to take a closer look
