After China’s Chang’e 5 lunar probe returned to Earth with around 2kg (4.4lbs) of moon dust and rock in 2020, Liu Dunyi and his team at Beijing’s Life Science Park was given just 2 grams (0.07oz) of it. The sample was tiny – just a microscopic film – but it was enough to establish the date of the lunar crater it had been taken from. Based on those results, the Chinese team, together with peers from Australia, Britain, Sweden and the United States, confirmed that volcanic activity continued on the moon for a billion years later than previously known. The team was able to date the sample thanks to SHRIMP technology, a device developed in Australia and widely regarded as the gold standard in rock dating. China is home to two of the 20 SHRIMP – or Sensitive High-Resolution Ion Micro Probes – in the world and now Liu’s team aims to advance the technology and build its own instruments to avoid the risk of foreign export controls. Liu said he hoped the project would encourage more researchers to build their own scientific instruments. The SHRIMP is one of the most advanced machines to analyse isotopes in geological materials. It allows for precise age measurements in small regions and specific minerals within a rock, different parts of which might have been formed at different times. It also does the job without contaminating samples or the need for large amounts of sample material. The Beijing SHRIMP Centre said accurate age determination data was key to more than 90 per cent of geological research, and the machines had enabled rapid growth in the study in China of the Earth’s history. Liu, founding director of the centre, said age determination was essential to reconstructing the timeline of the planet’s evolution. Liu first came across the SHRIMP technology as a visiting scholar at the Australian National University in 1980. The equipment was developed by Liu’s research supervisor, ANU professor Bill Compston, and colleagues who used it in the early 1980s to establish what was then the oldest mineral fragment in the world, a sample formed 4.1 billion years ago. In 1992, Liu, Compston and their colleagues published their SHRIMP assessment of crustal remains in the Anshan area in northeastern China. Those samples dated back more than 3.8 billion years, becoming the oldest known rocks in the country. At 7 metres long, the machines are big. From a bird’s-eye view, the analyser units of the machine form a slight curve that looks like a curled-up shrimp. The machine mainly analyses zircon, which is ideal for age dating because it is commonly found in rocks, is durable and has a high melting point. It can survive events like volcanic eruptions and record information about the magma in which it grew, forming patterns similar to tree rings. Zircon also takes in radioactive element uranium and thorium when it crystallises, which steadily decays into lead over time. Very old rocks have a low uranium and high radiogenic content, and vice versa. The SHRIMP irradiates an ion beam on the sample surface, forcing the positively charged ions in the zircon to “sputter”. Based on the number of detected ions, the machine determines the ratio of the isotopes of the elements and reveals how much time had passed since the zircon formed. “This machine solved a lot of puzzles for earth scientists and sped up efforts to establish the chronology of geological history,” Liu said. “I’d love to date samples with the instrument as I witnessed its birth in the 1980s. My supervisor Professor Compston and I agreed that I could use the machine in Australia when I got hold of important samples.” Wang Chen, deputy director of the centre, said the prepared samples could be reused multiple times under a SHRIMP and did not need to be treated chemically, avoiding damage to samples. “The ion beam only hits the sample in depths of 2 to 3 micrometres, keeping samples largely intact. After gentle polishing, it can be used again for other analyses,” Wang said. Liu said he started pushing the government to buy one of the machines from 1983. “But I knew it was not easy for the country which was still developing at that time to invest in such a piece of expensive equipment,” he said. Today, a SHRIMP costs 35 million yuan (US$5 million). The opportunity came a decade later when a Chinese official from the science ministry visited ANU and saw how several local institutes shared the cost of the scientific instrument and the access to it. The official decided that China would ship home a SHRIMP. “Since the two machines were installed in 2001 and 2013, our laboratory has strictly followed the open access principle we promised,” Liu said. “Our researchers use the machines for up to 30 per cent of their operational time. The remaining hours are open to scientists around the country and the world who can remotely control the machines in Beijing from their labs,” he said. One of the SHRIMP machines produces usable data for more than 6,300 hours per year, making it one of the most efficient geochronological machines in the world. For nearly two decades, the machines from Australia have helped Chinese and international scientists make many important discoveries. In 2019, Australian Scientific Instruments and ANU transferred the rights to manufacture, sell and support the probes to a company overseen by Liu. “Humans are curious to know when our planet Earth came about,” centre director Wang Tao said. “We first study the history of our planet Earth, then compare it with that of the moon and Mars to gauge their evolution. “The Earth’s history has spanned more than 4.5 billion years. We need more and more precise geochronology data to form a global age database of the Earth’s geological records. “We are doing this on the basis of the Deep-time Digital Earth programme, a Chinese-led global scientific cooperation to organise Earth evolution data. The database will be open to the international community,” he said. The centre’s researchers have also worked with international peers to expand its work beyond Earth, including American scientists who sought to date moon rock samples from the Apollo mission between 1969 and 1972. In 2012, the international team published findings based on samples from Apollo 12 that showed the Imbrium impact which formed a large basin on the moon took place 3.92 billion years ago, earlier than the then commonly cited age of 3.85 billion years. They wrote in a peer-reviewed journal that ages determined previously by other methods should be revised. Since 2006, the centre has also been on a mission to develop home-grown age-dating scientific instruments and technologies with local institutes. The team said it was confident that the first China-produced SHRIMP with refined dating techniques could be launched soon. Its collaborators include the National Institute of Metrology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Dalian Minzu University and Jilin University in northeastern China, as well as Fudan University in Shanghai. “A successful lab should be capable of innovation. "A successful lab should be capable of innovation. Without being able to create new technologies, we can hardly stand at the forefront of science," Liu said, adding that being able to develop and use a technology first-hand put Chinese scientists ahead of their international peers. "Take the SHRIMP as an example. We were only able to start using the machine in China years after it became available on the market – the developers had started using it for research almost two decades before us." As the country raises spending on basic research, Liu said he hoped that scientists would receive more financial support from the government to fund trial and error experiments to develop new devices that could be costly. He also called for policies to enable researchers affiliated with scientific institutes to work in enterprises spun off from research units dedicated to commercialising scientific instruments. “I hope that Chinese scientists will be able to build our own scientific instruments, in line with the country’s vision to become self-reliant in science,” Liu said.