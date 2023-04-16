In the summer of 2022, China was hit by its most severe drought and heatwave in six decades. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: Chinese scientists say ‘flash droughts’ are becoming the new normal

  • Researchers find a global shift from droughts that develop slowly to rapid-onset dry spells marked by quick loss of moisture from plants and soil
  • The trend may have an irreversible impact on ecosystems and raise challenges for weather monitoring and prediction, they say

Echo Xie
Updated: 6:25pm, 16 Apr, 2023

