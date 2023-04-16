Archaeologists have unearthed more than 4,000 artefacts and animal bones from the Sanxingcun site in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Archaeologists have unearthed more than 4,000 artefacts and animal bones from the Sanxingcun site in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Archaeologists in China start new hunt for relics at 5,500-year-old site

  • Excavation at Sanxingcun, or Sanxing village, in Jiangsu province to begin again after 30-year hiatus
  • Scientists hope artefacts will shed light on daily life at the Neolithic settlement and the origins of Chinese civilisation

Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Apr, 2023

