Archaeologists have unearthed more than 4,000 artefacts and animal bones from the Sanxingcun site in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Archaeologists in China start new hunt for relics at 5,500-year-old site
- Excavation at Sanxingcun, or Sanxing village, in Jiangsu province to begin again after 30-year hiatus
- Scientists hope artefacts will shed light on daily life at the Neolithic settlement and the origins of Chinese civilisation
