Starship is stacked on top of a first-stage booster, which combined is 120 metres tall, and waiting to lift off for its first test flight planned for Monday evening at the Starbase launch site in southern Texas. Credit: SpaceX
China watches as Elon Musk’s Starship readies for ‘20-year edge in reusable rockets’

  • The biggest launch vehicle ever built is expected to take off from southern Texas on Monday
  • If successful, the project will have ripple effects in the Chinese space industry, according to an engineer in Beijing

Ling Xin
in Beijing

Updated: 6:29pm, 17 Apr, 2023

