China accounted for 162 entries on last year’s Top500 ranking of the world’s 500 fastest supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock
China aims to build ‘supercomputer internet’ to solve industry challenges
- Tech companies and researchers gather to discuss how to create network of extremely powerful computers for users to access via browser-like platform
- It could benefit weather research, as well as fields such as aerospace, medicine, finance and artificial intelligence
China accounted for 162 entries on last year’s Top500 ranking of the world’s 500 fastest supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock