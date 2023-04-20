A Chinese analysis of US military aircraft said the F-35A is likely to be a more versatile and capable aircraft in any potential conflict in China’s territory. Photo: AP
F-35 tops China’s threat list, beating older F-22: military study

  • Ranking could have implications for how China develops its own technologies and tactics in response, researchers said
  • Authors recommend a combination of “soft and hard kill” capabilities to ward off incursions into Chinese territory

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Apr, 2023

