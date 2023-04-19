Horodyskia specimens unearthed in China featuring “strings of beads” distinctive to this kind of fossil. Credit: Handout
Chinese scientists find new clue to origin of life on Earth in ‘string of pearls’ fossil from 800 million years ago

  • Biological origin of unique fossils called Horodyskia has been long debated
  • ‘Horodyskia was a living organism’, says Chinese co-lead of study that is a key step forward in understanding the early evolution of life on Earth

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:07pm, 19 Apr, 2023

