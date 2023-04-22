The GalaxySpace system is based on a similar architecture to SpaceX’s Starlink, which uses a constellation of satellites to give continuous coverage. Photo: Shutterstock
Private internet satellite company joins China’s hypersonic race
- Researchers test feasibility of providing stable broadband connection to drones and aircraft travelling faster than sound
- Six GalaxySpace satellites remained in continuous communication with each other and a fast-moving terminal during early test, they said
