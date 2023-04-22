The GalaxySpace system is based on a similar architecture to SpaceX’s Starlink, which uses a constellation of satellites to give continuous coverage. Photo: Shutterstock
The GalaxySpace system is based on a similar architecture to SpaceX’s Starlink, which uses a constellation of satellites to give continuous coverage. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Private internet satellite company joins China’s hypersonic race

  • Researchers test feasibility of providing stable broadband connection to drones and aircraft travelling faster than sound
  • Six GalaxySpace satellites remained in continuous communication with each other and a fast-moving terminal during early test, they said

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The GalaxySpace system is based on a similar architecture to SpaceX’s Starlink, which uses a constellation of satellites to give continuous coverage. Photo: Shutterstock
The GalaxySpace system is based on a similar architecture to SpaceX’s Starlink, which uses a constellation of satellites to give continuous coverage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE