The Starship rocket was launched in Texas on Thursday, exploding minutes later. Photo: Reuters
China’s space enthusiasts debate Elon Musk’s Starship explosion: expensive failure or partial success?
- One Beijing-based engineer says the explosion shortly after lift-off highlights the risks of relying on multiple engines to get the rocket off the ground
- Hong Kong-based academic argues that getting the world’s largest rocket off the ground counts for something and SpaceX would learn valuable lessons
