Tianwen-1 lifted off from the southern island province of Hainan in July 2020, marking the beginning of China’s first interplanetary mission. Photo: Xinhua
China unveils global maps of Mars based on Tianwen-1 orbiter photos
- The colour-coded maps will add to our knowledge of the red planet and improve planning for future missions, says Chinese space agency
- The panoramic images are compiled from 14,757 photos obtained during the country’s first independent mission to the planet
Tianwen-1 lifted off from the southern island province of Hainan in July 2020, marking the beginning of China’s first interplanetary mission. Photo: Xinhua