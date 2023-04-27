A Chinese feasibility study estimates the long-awaited rail link between Pakistan’s Gwadar port and western China could cost the equivalent of 888 tonnes of gold at current prices. Photo: Reuters
China-Pakistan railway ‘worth it’ at estimated US$58 billion: study
- Belt and Road Initiative’s most expensive transport infrastructure project ‘has potential’ to reshape trade and geopolitics
- The rail link is part of a broader plan to revive ancient Silk Road connections and reduce reliance on Western-dominated routes
A Chinese feasibility study estimates the long-awaited rail link between Pakistan’s Gwadar port and western China could cost the equivalent of 888 tonnes of gold at current prices. Photo: Reuters