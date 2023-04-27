Video captured by China’s CCTV on June 7, 2021 shows elephants from a herd that wandered 500km north from their natural habitat, resting in a forest near Kunming, in China’s southwest Yunnan province. Photo: CCTV/AFP
Video captured by China’s CCTV on June 7, 2021 shows elephants from a herd that wandered 500km north from their natural habitat, resting in a forest near Kunming, in China’s southwest Yunnan province. Photo: CCTV/AFP
Science
China /  Science

Asian elephant habitat shrinks almost two-thirds in 300 years, including 94 per cent drop in China, study finds

  • Some 3.3 million sq km of Asian elephant habitat has been lost since 1700, according to new paper
  • Lead author says much of the animal’s allocated range land in Yunnan province might not be suitable, prompting the animals to search elsewhere

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 11:01pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Video captured by China’s CCTV on June 7, 2021 shows elephants from a herd that wandered 500km north from their natural habitat, resting in a forest near Kunming, in China’s southwest Yunnan province. Photo: CCTV/AFP
Video captured by China’s CCTV on June 7, 2021 shows elephants from a herd that wandered 500km north from their natural habitat, resting in a forest near Kunming, in China’s southwest Yunnan province. Photo: CCTV/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE