China and the US are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons, which are seen as potential game-changers in modern warfare. Photo: USAF
Can China thwart US hypersonic missile defence systems with an old algorithm?

  • Chinese military scientists say they have developed a method to help hypersonic weapons evade interception while using minimal resources
  • It could allow Beijing to obtain lots of information about Washington’s defence systems, according to paper

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 29 Apr, 2023

