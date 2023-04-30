Xinjiang is far from the main economic and commercial centres of China. Photo: Xinhua
Could China build a second capital in the far-western deserts of Xinjiang?
- A government-funded study says establishing a secondary capital would help rebalance the economy and boost links with Asia and Europe
- The paper also said the move could help address ethnic tensions in the region, which is home to many Uygurs and other minorities
