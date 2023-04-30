Chinese Covid rates were rising in run-up to Labour Day holiday

The Chinese health authority has warned of an “upward trend” in Covid-19 infections in the week before the start of the extended Labour Day holiday . However, medical experts have said that they believe the immunity provided by previous infections and vaccination will protect most of the population from developing severe symptoms. There were 6,752 positive PCR tests recorded on April 27, up from 2,661 infections the previous Thursday, according to the latest data released by the China Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. Though the number of infections was still far lower than the peak of nearly 7 million recorded on December 22, the health authority said the week of April 21-27 showed an “upward trend” . The figures also showed the positive rate from PCR tests reached 4.4 per cent on Thursday, compared with 1.7 per cent a week before. This was well below the peak of 29.2 per cent recorded in December, although the data did not provide comparative test numbers. China manufacturing PMI hits lowest level since post-Covid reopening The increase in cases came ahead of the start of a five-day public holiday on Saturday, where the number of journeys taken is expected to exceed the 2019 total. Observers are currently waiting to see whether there will be a second wave of cases, and if so what impact it will have on the economic recovery. “There are signs of a rise of the second wave. The positive rate of Covid tests in fever clinics has increased,” Zhang Wenhong, the head of the Shanghai branch of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases told the Communist Party’s official newspaper People’s Daily. But he said there had been “no significant rise” in the number of cases in fever clinics, which suggests the situation is mild and has not shown massive transmission. “In Shanghai, our team has been conducting comprehensive monitoring of the virus samples from fever clinics and underground sewage. The current epidemic situation is generally stable, and there has been no major second wave,” he said. “Although the new variants have a stronger immune escape ability, vaccination plus immunity after first infections had a strong protective effect on preventing severe reinfection,” he said. He said he expects infections will rise further, but the peak will be much lower than the first wave, and said he did not believe that there would be a repeat of the situation in December and January, when the number of severe cases overwhelmed hospitals and medical facilities. He also said all laboratories in the country are closely monitoring the risks of the virus mutating – which could lead to a major spike in infections – and are preparing to update vaccines. Cases surged after the Chinese authorities abruptly dropped the strict zero-Covid policy in December and scrapped mass tests and the release of daily infection figures. Zhang said the experience of other countries suggested a second wave of cases would not have a severe economic impact, but China should continue to focus on protecting vulnerable groups. WHO says Covid deaths down 95 per cent this year He Qinghua, an official from the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention said last week that though mass movement may increase the risk of disease transmission, the possibility of large-scale outbreaks is small. Zhang Boli, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and expert in Traditional Chinese Medicine, told mainland media that travellers should take some commonly used medications with them just in case.