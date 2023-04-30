Millions are travelling during the five-day Labour Day holiday. Photo: AFP
Millions are travelling during the five-day Labour Day holiday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Chinese Covid rates were rising in run-up to Labour Day holiday

  • Medical authorities say case numbers are likely to rise further, but risk of severe infections remains low
  • The country recorded more than 6,000 cases in one day – well below the peak of 7 million recorded in December

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Millions are travelling during the five-day Labour Day holiday. Photo: AFP
Millions are travelling during the five-day Labour Day holiday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE