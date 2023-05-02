Senior citizens learn to play the erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, at a cultural centre in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua
How do musicians keep the brain young and sharp when heading into old age?

  • Researchers find older musicians outperform older non-musicians and equalled young non-musicians in identifying speech in noisy environments
  • Study leaders say China’s ageing society may benefit from interventions that can slow cognitive decline

Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00am, 2 May, 2023

