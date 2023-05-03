Sun Xin, assistant professor in the University of Pennsylvania department of mathematics, will return to Peking University, PKU said in a statement. Photo: University of Pennsylvania
Award-winning Chinese mathematician Sun Xin returns from US to work at Peking University
- Sun, who specialises in probability theory and mathematical physics, was a joint winner of the prestigious Rollo Davidson Prize this year
- In 2021, at least 1,400 US-based ethnic Chinese scientists reportedly switched their affiliation from American to Chinese institutions
