China has a number of GEO satellites in orbit that serve a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation and remote sensing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China has a number of GEO satellites in orbit that serve a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation and remote sensing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Science
China /  Science

Too often, too close: study says US spy satellites approaching China’s high-value space assets a ‘threat to security’

  • Chinese researcher says US Air Force’s GSSAP satellites repeatedly approached some of China’s satellites in the geostationary orbit in 2020-21
  • Study suggests China must hasten development of a situational awareness network that integrates space and ground-based sensors

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China has a number of GEO satellites in orbit that serve a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation and remote sensing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China has a number of GEO satellites in orbit that serve a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation and remote sensing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE