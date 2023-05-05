China has a number of GEO satellites in orbit that serve a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation and remote sensing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Too often, too close: study says US spy satellites approaching China’s high-value space assets a ‘threat to security’
- Chinese researcher says US Air Force’s GSSAP satellites repeatedly approached some of China’s satellites in the geostationary orbit in 2020-21
- Study suggests China must hasten development of a situational awareness network that integrates space and ground-based sensors
