The Baidu team borrowed techniques from natural language processing to develop their algorithm for improving Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Shutterstock
Does Chinese tech giant’s AI algorithm hold the key to better mRNA vaccines?
- Baidu-led researchers say their method – using techniques from language processing – takes just minutes to find optimal sequence for more effective and stable Covid-19 jabs
- It can also be used to develop cancer medicine, monoclonal antibodies and treatments for other diseases, according to Nature paper
