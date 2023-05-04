The Baidu team borrowed techniques from natural language processing to develop their algorithm for improving Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Shutterstock
The Baidu team borrowed techniques from natural language processing to develop their algorithm for improving Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Shutterstock
Does Chinese tech giant’s AI algorithm hold the key to better mRNA vaccines?

  • Baidu-led researchers say their method – using techniques from language processing – takes just minutes to find optimal sequence for more effective and stable Covid-19 jabs
  • It can also be used to develop cancer medicine, monoclonal antibodies and treatments for other diseases, according to Nature paper

Holly Chik
Updated: 8:00pm, 4 May, 2023

