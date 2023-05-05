The team used one of the Keck telescopes on Maunakea, Hawaii, to obtain the spectra of gas surrounding a massive galaxy inside MAMMOTH-1. Photo: Ethan Tweedie Photography/WM Keck Observatory
How a galaxy feeds on its own gases to create new stars – and how a China-led team proved it
- Researchers say they built a 3D map plotting streams of expelled gas flowing back into a galaxy – rather than out as they had expected
- Doing so meant combining the power of sophisticated telescopes on the ground and in orbit
The team used one of the Keck telescopes on Maunakea, Hawaii, to obtain the spectra of gas surrounding a massive galaxy inside MAMMOTH-1. Photo: Ethan Tweedie Photography/WM Keck Observatory