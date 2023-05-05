The CFR-600 reactor is due to start operating this year. Photo: CNNC
Russia confirms enriched uranium supplies to China
- The country is supplying fuel that is rich in the rare isotope uranium-235 to power two fast reactors in Fujian province, according to Russian state media
- US officials and members of Congress have previously expressed concern about the two countries’ nuclear cooperation, which could help China expand its arsenal
