SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight before exploding, near Brownsville, Texas, on April 20, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
SpaceX’s Chinese rivals had a theory about Starship rocket explosion, and Elon Musk has confirmed it
- Starship’s ‘intelligent control’ appears to have gone offline when it was needed most, according to analysis by Chinese scientists developing similar rocket
- Chinese team says it relied mostly on video for analysis because SpaceX’s telemetry appeared to be wrong
