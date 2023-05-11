A team of Chinese and Thai scientists say they are confident the Thailand Tokamak-1 will reach its full capacity this month, opening the door for more research on clean fusion energy. Photo: handout
A Chinese-made fusion reactor is creating breakdowns – Thai scientists are delighted
- Using a tokamak reactor donated by China, researchers in Thailand are generating hydrogen plasma to learn more about nuclear fusion
- The country has joined the pursuit of clean fusion energy, considered the ultimate solution to humanity’s future power needs
A team of Chinese and Thai scientists say they are confident the Thailand Tokamak-1 will reach its full capacity this month, opening the door for more research on clean fusion energy. Photo: handout