A team of Chinese and Thai scientists say they are confident the Thailand Tokamak-1 will reach its full capacity this month, opening the door for more research on clean fusion energy. Photo: handout
A team of Chinese and Thai scientists say they are confident the Thailand Tokamak-1 will reach its full capacity this month, opening the door for more research on clean fusion energy. Photo: handout
Science
China /  Science

A Chinese-made fusion reactor is creating breakdowns – Thai scientists are delighted

  • Using a tokamak reactor donated by China, researchers in Thailand are generating hydrogen plasma to learn more about nuclear fusion
  • The country has joined the pursuit of clean fusion energy, considered the ultimate solution to humanity’s future power needs

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A team of Chinese and Thai scientists say they are confident the Thailand Tokamak-1 will reach its full capacity this month, opening the door for more research on clean fusion energy. Photo: handout
A team of Chinese and Thai scientists say they are confident the Thailand Tokamak-1 will reach its full capacity this month, opening the door for more research on clean fusion energy. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE