A Chinese military report says anti-submarine patrol aircraft such as the US Navy’s P-8A typically fly at low altitudes which can pose safety risks in the region. Photo: US Navy
PLA reveals US-China military encounter off Hong Kong day before January 6 Capitol riot
- Submarine hunting aircraft flew as close as 150km off Hong Kong, prompting classified counter action by Chinese military, report says.
- Sensitive location and timing of the ‘dangerous’ incident could have been seen as strongly provocative to Beijing
A Chinese military report says anti-submarine patrol aircraft such as the US Navy’s P-8A typically fly at low altitudes which can pose safety risks in the region. Photo: US Navy