Chen Zhoufeng (left) and his colleagues made a series of discoveries to advance the understanding of how itch works. Photo: Washington University School of Medicine
‘Itch gene’ scientist joins Shenzhen institute after US lab sealed off amid alleged China links probe
- Chen Zhoufeng, now a senior researcher at the Shenzhen Bay Lab, led an itch and sensory disorders centre at Washington University St Louis since 2011
- His lab at the centre was forced to close over investigations related to the Trump-era China Initiative to counter intellectual property theft
