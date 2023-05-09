The German Environment Agency president raised concern over China’s continued expansion of coal-fired power plants. Photo: AFP
The German Environment Agency president raised concern over China’s continued expansion of coal-fired power plants. Photo: AFP
Environment
China /  Science

exclusive | We can’t solve the climate crisis without China, head of German environment body says

  • With a third of global carbon emissions coming from China it is critical to the fight, according to Dirk Messner
  • He says the countries can also learn from each other on decarbonising the car, steel and concrete industries

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The German Environment Agency president raised concern over China’s continued expansion of coal-fired power plants. Photo: AFP
The German Environment Agency president raised concern over China’s continued expansion of coal-fired power plants. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE