Short-nosed fruit bats are widely distributed across South and Southeast Asia and host several coronaviruses. Photo: Paul Leader
Some bats make better virus hosts than others, Chinese researchers find

  • A team from Wuhan University has unlocked the secret of how bat immune systems have evolved to make them natural reservoirs for viruses
  • The scientists compared different species at the chromosome level in their search for treatments for Covid-19 and other illnesses

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 2:30pm, 11 May, 2023

