Short-nosed fruit bats are widely distributed across South and Southeast Asia and host several coronaviruses. Photo: Paul Leader
Some bats make better virus hosts than others, Chinese researchers find
- A team from Wuhan University has unlocked the secret of how bat immune systems have evolved to make them natural reservoirs for viruses
- The scientists compared different species at the chromosome level in their search for treatments for Covid-19 and other illnesses
