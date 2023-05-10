The GISAID database has been used to inform decisions about when and how to update vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 and the flu. Photo: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/AFP
Global virus database pledges clarity on operations after Science article flags access issues
- Journal report says researchers’ access was cut off in response to criticism, which Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data has denied
- ‘Totality of the facts raises important questions about GISAID and [its creator] Peter Bogner’, journalist pair who researched the article tell the Post
