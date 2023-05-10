The countdown has begun in earnest for the launch of China ’s Tianzhou 6 cargo ship to resupply the country’s Tiangong space station – the first such mission since the station was completed in November. The uncrewed ship – carrying 7.4 tonnes of fuel, food and other supplies – is expected to lift off on top of a Long March 7 rocket from the Wenchang spaceport in southern China’s Hainan island at 9.22pm, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). European agency not planning to send astronauts to China’s space station The delivery will supply astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu for the final weeks of their six-month stay on board Tiangong, as well as a new three-person crew for the Shenzhou 16 mission who will arrive at the station later this month. On Tuesday, mission specialists completed a final systems check at the launch pad. “The rocket and the ship are in great condition. They are ready to fly,” said Zhong Wenan, chief engineer at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, which oversees the Wenchang site. Zhong and his colleagues have kept a close eye on weather forecasts as there have been frequent showers in the area, he told state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday. “In the future, we plan to send a large refrigerator up there so that astronauts can have fresh fruit as well as frozen food,” said Wang Ran, the chief designer of the cargo spacecraft system at the China Academy of Space Technology. “If they want to eat fried steaks, the beef needs to be kept frozen all the way from Earth to orbit. Our capabilities will gradually improve to ensure a better environment for the astronauts,” Wang told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday. Tianzhou 6 can haul bigger payloads than previous cargo missions , after changes were made that increased the space inside its pressurised cabin by 20 per cent, according to CCTV. The cargo ship is packed with 70kg (154lb) of fruit - more than twice the amount of previous Tianzhou missions. The bigger payloads mean the frequency of future resupply missions can be reduced from two per year to three every two years. Aside from food, Tianzhou 6 is carrying about 1.75 tonnes of propellant, 700kg of which will be transferred to Tiangong, CCTV said. The cargo ship’s voyage to the orbiting space station is expected to take about 6½ hours, where it will then dock at an altitude of about 380km (236 miles). China’s lunar sample gifts to France, Russia have scientists over the moon Tianzhou 6 will be part of a series of space station operations over the next couple of months. Near the end of May, the Shenzhou 16 crew – which has not yet been announced – will join Fei, Deng and Zhang. The six astronauts will spend several days together before the Shenzhou 15 crew returns to Earth in early June. The Tianzhou 5 cargo ship , which undocked from Tiangong last Friday to make way for the arrival of Tianzhou 6, is in flight in a separate orbit. It will redock with Tiangong after Shenzhou 15 leaves. Its return will not only provide extra storage and operation room for the space station, but will also expand Tiangong into its largest configuration with three major modules, two cargo ships and one crewed ship.