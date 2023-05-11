Researchers predict that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall, along with other climate-related changes could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers predict that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall, along with other climate-related changes could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

Extreme rainfall is taking a toll on China’s rice crops, and it could get much worse

  • Chinese-led research reveals impacts of extreme events on rice yields and the sobering implications for the country’s food security
  • More frequent extreme rainfall is damaging crops as much as extreme heat, study shows

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:00am, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers predict that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall, along with other climate-related changes could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers predict that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall, along with other climate-related changes could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE