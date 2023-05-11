Researchers predict that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall, along with other climate-related changes could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China. Photo: Xinhua
Extreme rainfall is taking a toll on China’s rice crops, and it could get much worse
- Chinese-led research reveals impacts of extreme events on rice yields and the sobering implications for the country’s food security
- More frequent extreme rainfall is damaging crops as much as extreme heat, study shows
Researchers predict that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall, along with other climate-related changes could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China. Photo: Xinhua