Scientists found a genetic link beween indigenous peoples in the Americas and China. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists found a genetic link beween indigenous peoples in the Americas and China. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Gene study points to link between Stone Age China and the Americas

  • New research suggests prehistoric people travelled from China’s northern coastline to North America as recently as 11,000 years ago
  • The study suggests they may have travelled along a previously unknown coastal route

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:38pm, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists found a genetic link beween indigenous peoples in the Americas and China. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists found a genetic link beween indigenous peoples in the Americas and China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE