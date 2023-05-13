The Chinese developers of a new microscopic robot that travels inside blood vessels were challenged by biocompatibility, biodegradability and navigation issues. Image: Shutterstock Images
Microscopic swimming robots that deliver drugs around body could revolutionise cancer treatment, say Chinese developers
- Reminiscent of Fantastic Voyage film, micro-robots inspired by tardigrades would allow precise and efficient delivery of chemotherapy, according to paper
- Researchers consider the benefit of using multiple clawed bots for better imaging inside the patient
