Workers construct a pillar as part of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project in Nakhon Ratchasima province in March. Photo: AFP
China will transfer high-speed railway tech to Thailand, engineers say
- Agreement in principle to pass on technology, skills and knowledge in 11 areas of railway construction, according to Chinese team
- They are involved in negotiations on a line being built from Kunming to Bangkok and say Thailand wants ‘greater role in future cooperation’
Workers construct a pillar as part of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project in Nakhon Ratchasima province in March. Photo: AFP