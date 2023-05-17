On Tuesday, May 16, residents cool off along a canal during a heat wave in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Science

As parts of China endure scorchers on eve of El Nino shift, scientists predict risk of record heat

  • One city in China’s southernmost province of Hainan recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius on May 6, the highest in the province since weather records began
  • ‘The development of an El Nino will most likely lead to a new spike in global heating and increase the chance of breaking temperature records’: Petteri Taalas of WMO

Echo Xie
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 May, 2023

