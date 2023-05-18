Death caps caused nearly 800 fatalities in China in the decade to 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
The world’s deadliest mushroom, the death cap, may finally have an antidote thanks to Chinese and Australian scientists

  • Death caps cause 90 per cent of mushroom-related fatalities worldwide
  • Study finds that a medical dye can reduce the toxicity of the lethal fungus

Holly Chik
Updated: 4:58pm, 18 May, 2023

