A drone that can fly and dive underwater could one day be used to inspect offshore construction, perform search-and-rescue operations and observe marine animals, according to the developers of the device. The prototype – developed by scientists in Hong Kong and mainland China – appears similar to an uncrewed aircraft with four rotors that is available on the market today. But once it lands on water, the drone can dive up to 3 metres (10 feet) deep, move as fast as 2 metres per second and stay under water for around 40 minutes. Chen Benmei, a professor of mechanical and automation engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said after installing a camera and more sensors, the drone would be able to evaluate the underwater environment and be ready for real-world application. He said the team had spent almost three years overcoming technical difficulties to build the amphibious drone. “Waterproofing is a very challenging task, especially in seawater,” Chen said. “We are still working on the navigation and localisation under water because we don’t have GPS under water. “Once it is under water, communication will be very limited.” The hybrid drone is named the TJ-FlyingFish after CHUK’s partner institute – Tongji University’s Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems. Chinese-made drones have built-in tech to prevent attacks on China: source Liu Xuchen, a member of the Unmanned Systems Research Group and a PhD Student supervised by Chen at CUHK, said the team aspired to design a drone that could support the marine inspection and engineering of offshore infrastructure, such as wind power turbines and structures like the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge . A total of 20 workers were killed and more than 600 injured in the building of the 55km (34-mile) mega bridge. “We want to transform [this] into an autonomous process. So, we developed our aerial-aquatic unmanned system,” Liu said. He said in future, the drone could team up to form a communication network with other vehicles the team was developing. They include an underwater vehicle that would be able to dive up to 200 metres to inspect offshore infrastructure and a fast-moving vehicle that could travel 15 metres per second and carry out rescue tasks on the surface. The team said it would continue to improve the drone and hoped to launch it soon.