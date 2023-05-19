Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan said ChatGPT helped him generate “a thousand words of Shakespearean-style praise” for an award ceremony speech. Photo: Jonathan Wong
‘Somebody may call the police’: Chinese Nobel Prize winner Mo Yan turns to ChatGPT to beat writer’s block
- Literary giant known for Red Sorghum reveals AI chatbot helped him craft speech for fellow author Yu Hua, but he stresses his novels are his own work
- The admission sparks discussion on social media, with many praising him for being open-minded about tech tools and others warning him to get a lawyer
