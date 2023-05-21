Latest find shows how diverse the long-extinct top predators really were. Illustration: Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology
Tiny sea scorpion fossil find in China is rare surprise for scientists
- At just 15cm, new species is one of the smallest unearthed of its kind for giant predator that ruled the oceans for millions of years
- Specimen from about 450 million years ago is also ‘particularly precious’ for China, with most sea scorpions recovered from other parts of the world
