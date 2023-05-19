As China faces escalating pressure from the West, a new plan from Beijing aims to transform its existing tech hub into a pre-eminent science base. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing unveils ‘battle plan’ to supercharge innovation hub, lure foreign talent

  • Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Centre, to be overseen by China’s president, is set to be completed by 2025
  • Massive project aims to build out city’s existing facilities to become a pre-eminent science and tech base

William Zheng

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 May, 2023

