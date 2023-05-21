Researchers have made China’s first centimetre-long cultured fish fillets with the help of 3D technology. Photo: Zhejiang University
Researchers have made China’s first centimetre-long cultured fish fillets with the help of 3D technology. Photo: Zhejiang University
Science
China /  Science

China scientists’ lab-grown fish fillets point the way to food future

  • Study finds results ‘indistinguishable’ in flavour, colour and texture, suggesting potential as alternative protein source
  • Cultivated seafood could also one day relieve pressure on overfished marine stocks, the researchers say

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00am, 21 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers have made China’s first centimetre-long cultured fish fillets with the help of 3D technology. Photo: Zhejiang University
Researchers have made China’s first centimetre-long cultured fish fillets with the help of 3D technology. Photo: Zhejiang University
READ FULL ARTICLE