Researchers have made China’s first centimetre-long cultured fish fillets with the help of 3D technology. Photo: Zhejiang University
China scientists’ lab-grown fish fillets point the way to food future
- Study finds results ‘indistinguishable’ in flavour, colour and texture, suggesting potential as alternative protein source
- Cultivated seafood could also one day relieve pressure on overfished marine stocks, the researchers say
