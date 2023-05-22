As immunity wanes in China, public health experts are promising new vaccines to better target persistent Omicron subvariants. Photo: AFP
As immunity wanes in China, public health experts are promising new vaccines to better target persistent Omicron subvariants. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Coronavirus: new Chinese vaccines on the way, but so are more waves of Covid, experts say

  • Health authorities are preparing to roll out new line-up of home-grown vaccines to battle Omicron subvariants
  • China urged to brace for a possible second wave of Covid infections next winter, disease expert says

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
As immunity wanes in China, public health experts are promising new vaccines to better target persistent Omicron subvariants. Photo: AFP
As immunity wanes in China, public health experts are promising new vaccines to better target persistent Omicron subvariants. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE