As immunity wanes in China, public health experts are promising new vaccines to better target persistent Omicron subvariants. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: new Chinese vaccines on the way, but so are more waves of Covid, experts say
- Health authorities are preparing to roll out new line-up of home-grown vaccines to battle Omicron subvariants
- China urged to brace for a possible second wave of Covid infections next winter, disease expert says
