A Long March 2C rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan launch site in the Gobi Desert on Sunday, carrying the Macau Science 1 satellites. Photo: EPA-EFE/Xinhua
China launches Macau Science 1 satellites to monitor Earth’s magnetic field
- They lifted off atop a Long March 2C rocket on Sunday and will operate in slightly different orbits, from 400km to 500km above the Earth
- Observation data could shed new light on how the magnetic field is generated and maintained, and how it changes over time
