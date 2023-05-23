A simulated war-game has pitted Chinese hypersonic weapons against the US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier the USS Gerald R. Ford. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists war-game hypersonic strike on US carrier group in South China Sea

  • Military planners conclude the Gerald R. Ford and its fleet could be destroyed ‘with certainty’ in rare published report
  • The researchers said 24 hypersonic anti-ship missiles were used to sink the US Navy’s newest carrier and its group in 20 simulated battles

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 23 May, 2023

