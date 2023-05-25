An aerial view of the Anda test site where archaeologists have located an underground biological weapons research facility used by the Japanese military in WWII. Photo: Heilongjiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
An aerial view of the Anda test site where archaeologists have located an underground biological weapons research facility used by the Japanese military in WWII. Photo: Heilongjiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
Science
China /  Science

Chinese archaeologists uncover World War II ‘horror bunker’ where Japanese scientists conducted lethal human experiments and shared data with US

  • Discovery of notorious Japanese army Unit 731 underground biological weapons laboratory at Anda ‘could lead’ to new evidence of war crimes
  • The unit’s leaders were granted immunity by Washington in exchange for the data from some of the most brutal experiments in history

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:09am, 25 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Anda test site where archaeologists have located an underground biological weapons research facility used by the Japanese military in WWII. Photo: Heilongjiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
An aerial view of the Anda test site where archaeologists have located an underground biological weapons research facility used by the Japanese military in WWII. Photo: Heilongjiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
READ FULL ARTICLE