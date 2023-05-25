An aerial view of the Anda test site where archaeologists have located an underground biological weapons research facility used by the Japanese military in WWII. Photo: Heilongjiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
Chinese archaeologists uncover World War II ‘horror bunker’ where Japanese scientists conducted lethal human experiments and shared data with US
- Discovery of notorious Japanese army Unit 731 underground biological weapons laboratory at Anda ‘could lead’ to new evidence of war crimes
- The unit’s leaders were granted immunity by Washington in exchange for the data from some of the most brutal experiments in history
