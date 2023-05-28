Unlike other jumping spiders that copy ant movements, the Siler collingwoodii is brightly coloured. Photo: Zeng Hua
Meet the tiny jumping spider that walks like a feisty ant to evade predators
- Siler collingwoodi evades spider-eating spiders but does not fool all hunters, Peking University researchers find
- ‘Being a general mimic rather than perfectly mimicking one ant species could benefit the spiders by allowing them to expand their range’, study co-author says
Unlike other jumping spiders that copy ant movements, the Siler collingwoodii is brightly coloured. Photo: Zeng Hua